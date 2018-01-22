Court upholds Bernie Tiede's sentence, waives court fees

The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals has upheld the re-sentencing of Bernie Tiede.

In 2016, Tiede was re-sentenced to 99 years to life in prison for the 1996 murder of Marjorie Nugent in Carthage. The Court of Criminal Appeals stated that they found no error in the re-sentencing.

The court also waived the cost of Bernie Tiede's appeals, citing his inability to pay.

Copyright 2018 KLTV. All rights reserved.