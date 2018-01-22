Family speaks out after war veteran was shot, killed by deputy

A Vietnam veteran was shot and killed by a Harrison County deputy Saturday and details are still unclear.

The Harrison County Sheriff's office says it happened at a residence in the 5400 block of Curtis Black Road in western Harrison County, just east of Longview.

"The next thing I knew, I heard two shots, right there in his chest," said the sister of Arthur McAfee.

Lorine McAfee says she was sitting at the bottom of her brother’s feet as a Harrison County deputy shot Arthur McAfee twice in the chest.

"His hands were over his head and I was down there at his feet trying to help control him," McAfee says.

McAfee admits that her brother, Arthur, the 61-year-old Vietnam veteran was being difficult, as the deputy did his best to restrain him.

"Was he violent in any way towards the cop? Physically violent?"

"Yes, he was resisting because he didn't know what was going on, because Arthur was not in his right mind, he didn't know what was going on," McAfee says.

Lorine describes her brother as an intelligent, recent graduate, who had developed post-traumatic stress disorder from his service in the army; the reason for the welfare check call.

Lorine believed her brother was having an episode. "I knocked on the door and he wouldn't answer the door. So, I wouldn't let myself in because I didn't know what would happen if I went in," McAfee says.

Investigators told KLTV Saturday, that the responding deputy originally tazed Arthur, with no effect.

"I’m just feeling angry, it was unnecessary," McAfee says.

The Harrison County sheriff’s office says because the investigation is still open, they are unable to comment.

The Texas Rangers are taking the lead on this investigation.

