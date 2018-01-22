Grand jury indicts Sulphur Springs man accused of killing student

A grand jury has indicted a Sulphur Springs man accused of shooting and killing a high school student last month.More >>
A 26-year-old Tyler woman died as result of an auto-pedestrian wreck that occurred on State Highway 31 Friday night.More >>
A suspect in a Longview bank robbery is on the run.More >>
The westbound lanes of Interstate 20 in Harrison County remain closed after a fatal wreck involving multiple vehicles, including five 18-wheelers.More >>
The Kilgore Police Department is investigating a New Year's Eve homicide.More >>
The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals has upheld the re-sentencing of Bernie Tiede.More >>
An American flag dangles upside down in the wind. A wandering dog cowers. And people say thanks that no one was seriously hurt or worse. That was the picture Monday in DeKalb, Texas, in the wake of a tornado the previous night.More >>
The National Weather Service in Shreveport has reported that an EF-0 tornado struck Jasper when storms blew through Deep East Texas Sunday night.More >>
A grand jury has indicted a Sulphur Springs man accused of shooting and killing a high school student last month.More >>
A fugitive listed on Texas Most Wanted list, who was wanted in Wood County on multiple assault charges, has been captured.More >>
