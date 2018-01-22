Grand jury indicts Sulphur Springs man accused of killing student

A grand jury has indicted a Sulphur Springs man accused of shooting and killing a high school student last month.

Gavin Heath Gilbert, 17, is charged with first-degree murder and four counts of aggravated assault.

According to a previous report, Gilbert met with Tyrese Pryor, 18, of Sulphur Springs, on a county road on Dec. 17. An altercation occurred and four shots were fired into Pryor’s truck and Pryor was struck by one of them. Pryor had four other people inside his truck.

Pryor was pronounced dead at a nearby fire station and the passengers of the truck identified Gilbert as the shooter. He was arrested in the early hours of Dec. 18.

Pryor was a football player at Sulphur Springs High School.

