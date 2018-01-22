Wood County fugitive on state's Most Wanted list captured in California

A fugitive listed on Texas Most Wanted list, who was wanted in Wood County on multiple assault charges, has been captured.

Blake Everett Reed was arrested Jan. 21 in Cayucos, California, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. Members of the Sheriff’s Narcotics Unit and Sheriff’s Gang Task Force in San Luis Obispo County apprehended Reed.

Reed has ties to Wood and Smith counties. He has an extensive criminal history of violent crimes, DPS says.

In September 2016, he allegedly assaulted a woman in Wood County. He was arrested and charged with multiple felonies, including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

He bonded out of jail a few days after and Wood County officials have been searching for him since May 2017.

He has multiple warrants out of Wood County, including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, assault against a public servant, harassment of a public servant, assault causes bodily injury of family/household member, and evading arrest/detention with a vehicle.

