Wood County fugitive on state's Most Wanted list captured in California

A grand jury has indicted a Sulphur Springs man accused of shooting and killing a high school student last month.More >>
A fugitive listed on Texas Most Wanted list, who was wanted in Wood County on multiple assault charges, has been captured.More >>
A 26-year-old Tyler woman died as result of an auto-pedestrian wreck that occurred on State Highway 31 Friday night.More >>
A 38-year-old man died as a result of injuries he suffered in a one-vehicle wreck that occurred on County Road 3501 in Van Zandt County Saturday night after his Dodge Challenger went off the road, struck two trees, and went through a barbed-wire fence.More >>
