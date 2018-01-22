Henderson County Sheriff's Office makes 4 drug arrests in 3 unrelated incidents

Deputies with the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office arrested four people on drug-related charges in three separate cases over the weekend.

“It was a busy few days for our team,” said Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse said. “But these folks were put in jail and our Deputies all went home safe. Our crackdown on drugs and those that use and sell them continues day in and day out.”

According to a press release, Tucker Tad Stillwell, 27, of Tyler, was found slumped over in the driver’s seat of his vehicle on FM 314 in Brownsboro Saturday afternoon. When the HCSO deputy arrived on the scene, emergency medical personnel were checking Stillwell out.

A search of Stillwell’s vehicle turned up a glass pipe under the seat where he had been sitting. The search also resulted in the deputy finding a fully loaded Ruger semiautomatic pistol with a chambered round, and an Altoid box that contained assorted pills which require a prescription to possess.

Stillwell was booked into the Henderson County Jail on a felony possession of a controlled substance between 1 and 4 grams charge, a misdemeanor unlawfully carrying a weapon charge, and a misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. He was released later Saturday after he posted a collective personal recognizance bail amount of $13,500.

In an unrelated case, two people were arrested outside of a game room on Highway 198 south of Payne Springs for possession of suspected methamphetamine and a glass pipe that is believed to have been to smoke the drug, the press release stated.

An HCSO deputy stopped to check the business and noticed a glass pipe inside a parked vehicle just after midnight Monday morning. Douglas Wayne Bostick, 63, of Terrell, and Katy Iwana Grant, 51, of Grand Saline, were identified as the operators of the vehicle, the press release stated.

A search of their vehicle allegedly turned up a clear plastic baggie containing a crystal-like substance believed to be meth. Bostick and Grant were both charged with felony possession of a controlled substance between 1 and 4 grams. Each person’s bail amount was set at $8,500.

According to the press release, Grant and Bostick had met at another game room Sunday evening and then traveled to another game room located in a business near County Road 2830.

Brian Lance Simmons, 25, of Bullard, was arrested Friday night after his vehicle was spotted in a ditch near Brownsboro.

Simmons allegedly told the HCSO deputy that he had run out of gas. However, the deputy discovered Simmons was wanted on outstanding warrants.

When the HCSO deputy searched Simmons, he found the man to be in possession of a clear plastic baggie containing a substance believed to be methamphetamines, the press release stated. Simmons also allegedly had two glass pipes and multiple knives at the time of his arrest.

Simmons was charged with felony possession of a controlled substance between 1 and 4 grams. He was also charged with misdemeanor criminal mischief between $100 and $750 and misdemeanor theft between $100 and $750. His collective bail amount was set at $6,700.

