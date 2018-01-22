Elderville WSC rescinds boil water notice in Lake Cherokee

Elderville-Lakeport VFD shared Lake Cherokee's post.

On January 19, 2018, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality required the Elderville WSC public water system to issue a Boil Water Notice to inform customers, individuals, or employees that due to conditions which occurred recently in the public water system, the water from the public water system was required to be boiled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption.

The public water system has taken the necessary corrective actions to restore the quality of the water distributed by the public water system used for drinking water or human consumption purposes and has provided TCEQ with laboratory test results that indicate that the water no longer requires boiling prior to use as of January 22, 2018.

If you have any questions concerning this matter, you may contact Elderville Water Service Dept. at (903) 212-0288.

Thank you!