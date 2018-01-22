38-year-old Forney man dies in 1-vehicle wreck in Van Zandt County

A 38-year-old man died as a result of injuries he suffered in a one-vehicle wreck that occurred on County Road 3501 in Van Zandt County Saturday night after his Dodge Challenger went off the road, struck two trees, and went through a barbed-wire fence.

According to a press release, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded to a report of a one-vehicle crash on CR 3501 at about 9:10 p.m. Saturday. The crash occurred about two miles west of Wills Point.

The preliminary crash investigation shows that William Robert-Dwain Brown, of Forney, was traveling north on CR 3523, where it merged into CR 3501 in a curve in the road. Because he was traveling at an unsafe speed, Brown lost control in the curve and went into a side skid, the press release stated.

Brown’s Dodge Challenger then skidded through a grassy area and struck a tree, which caused damage to its left side.

“After striking the first tree, it was propelled into another tree and barbed wire fence, causing damage to its front,” the press release stated. “The vehicle came to rest facing north in the grassy area north of the roadway.”

Brown was taken to the Hunt Regional Emergency Medical Center in Quinlan, where he was later pronounced dead by Dr. Michael Corpus, the press release stated. His body was transported to the Ingram Funeral Home in Quinlan.

