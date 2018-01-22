38-year-old Forney man dies in 1-vehicle wreck in Van Zandt County

Deputies with the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office arrested four people on drug-related charges in three separate cases over the weekend.More >>
The National Weather Service and observers are reporting storm-related damage near DeKalb in Bowie County, Texas.More >>
On January 19, 2018, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality required the Elderville WSC public water system to issue a Boil Water Notice to inform customers, individuals....More >>
A 38-year-old man died as a result of injuries he suffered in a one-vehicle wreck that occurred on County Road 3501 in Van Zandt County Saturday night after his Dodge Challenger went off the road, struck two trees, and went through a barbed-wire fence.More >>
