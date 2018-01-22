FBI seeks public assistance locating 'Chameleon Beard Bandit' who robbed Longview bank

From the FBI:

Special Agent in Charge Adam S. Lee of the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Richmond Field Office, requests the public’s assistance in identifying the individual believed responsible for a series of multi-state bank robberies that have occurred September 2017 to January 2018; and who investigators have nicknamed “The Chameleon Beard Bandit”.

Investigators believe the following financial institutions were robbed by the same subject.

· Bank of America at 2 Park Drive in Durham, North Carolina on September 29, 2017

· 1st Trust Bank at 271 London Shopping Center in London, Kentucky on October 13, 2017

· Virginia Commonwealth Bank at 900 North Parham Road in Henrico, Virginia on November 14, 2017

· Bank of America at 107 Muirs Chapel Road in Greensboro, North Carolina on November 17, 2017

· Wells Fargo Bank at 1344 North Hershberger Road in Roanoke, Virginia on December 12, 2017

· Chase Bank at 2606 Judson Road in Longview, Texas on January 5, 2018

During the course of these robberies the subject produced demand notes and either threatened he had or produced a handgun.

The subject (pictured below) is described as a white male, 5’11” to 6’2”, approximately 180 to 240 pounds, mid to late 30’s, medium build, brown eyes and hair, with light complexion. The subject wears glasses and frequently changes the color of his beard.

A wanted poster has been produced and posted on the FBI’s website – please note additional images of this subject may be viewed by clicking the Multimedia: Images link. The Richmond Division of the FBI is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for these crimes. Anyone with information regarding this crime, or others, may contact investigators of the Richmond FBI’s Central Virginia Violent Crimes Task Force at 804/261-1044.