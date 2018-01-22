Deberry man dies in single-vehicle crash near Waskom

One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Harrison County after their vehicle struck multiple trees and caught on fire.

About 1:09 p.m. Saturday, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded to a crash on FM 9, about 4.6 miles south of Waskom.

A preliminary crash investigation shows the driver of a 2004 GMC Envoy, identified as Ronnie Joe Martin, 23, of Deberry, was traveling north on FM 9 at an unsafe speed when he approached a curve in the roadway.

The investigation shows Martin's vehicle traveled of onto the right of way and he overcorrected to the left and slid across the roadway, where his vehicle hit multiple trees and caught on fire.

DPS says the vehicle stopped when it became wedged between the trees facing northwest.

Martin was pronounced dead at the scene by Judge Megan Pinson and his body was taken to Meadowbrook funeral home in Marshall.

Copyright 2018 KLTV. All rights reserved.