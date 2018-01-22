Tyler woman dies in auto-pedestrian wreck on SH 31 West

A 26-year-old Tyler woman died as result of an auto-pedestrian wreck that occurred on State Highway 31 Friday night.

According to a press release, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded to a report of a vehicle-pedestrian crash that occurred on State Highway 31 West in Smith County about a half mile west of Tyler.

The preliminary crash investigation indicates that a 26-year-old Tyler woman was driving a 2008 Toyota Scion east in the inside lane of SH 31West when she struck a pedestrian, who was later identified as Shanita LaShanda Johnson, of Tyler. Johnson had been trying to cross the road from the south side to the north when she was struck by the car, the press release stated.

Judge Gary Alfred pronounced Johnson dead at the scene, and her body was taken to Community Funeral Home in Tyler.

The driver of the Scion was not injured in the wreck, the press release stated.

The crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2018 KTRE. All rights reserved.



