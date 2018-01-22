Several residents displaced after possible tornado in Winnsboro

Debris was strewn on the ground in front of the Masonic Lodge in Winnsboro. (Source: KLTV staff)

A wall at a car wash is damaged after a possible tornado was reported in the Winnsboro area Sunday night. (Source: KLTV staff)

Several residents have been displaced following a possible tornado in Winnsboro.

The National Weather Service says a possible tornado touched down north of the city about 8:25 p.m. The weather service says trees and power lines are down in the Winnsboro area.

Power outages and damage were reported Sunday night after a possible tornado blew through the area.

An apartment complex had the roof torn off, according to Mayor Randy Parrish. He said the owner of the complex opened other units for the displaced residents to stay the night.

Mayor Parrish said, "The next step is, when daylight comes around we'll just start surveying everything and see what we need to do as a city, not only to clean up but to help our citizens and make sure our citizens are taken care of."

A tree fell through a house on Winn Drive, Parrish said.

"The family that was displaced on Winn Drive, they have gone to family's residence, so they have a place to stay tonight, said Parrish"

Photos and video showed damage to buildings late Sunday night. Crumpled sheet metal was strewn on the ground in front of the Masonic Lodge on West Broadway Street. Part of a wall at the car wash next door appeared to have been damaged.

On Monday morning, Governor Gregg Abbott tweeted: "I’m working with the Texas Dept. of Emergency Management to ensure that Winnsboro, Texas has the assistance it needs to respond to this tornado. I haven’t heard of any injuries yet. Say a prayer that it stays that way."

The Winnsboro Police Department is asking everyone to stay clear of Winn Drive and Farm-to-Market Road 852 west.

No injuries are reported at this time, according to police.

Copyright 2018 KLTV. All rights reserved.