Monday's Weather: Mostly sunny and breezy. Afternoon high temperatures near 60 degrees

Good Monday morning, East Texas! The cold front is just now pushing through the region, so expect temperatures to briefly fall into the 40s and winds will pick up through the morning. Blustery winds behind the front will gust to 15-20 mph through at least early afternoon, before diminishing this evening. Mostly sunny today with afternoon high temperatures reaching near 60 degrees. Clear skies overnight and a little cooler for tomorrow morning. Tuesday will start out in the 30s and once again make it to near 60 degrees by afternoon with lots of sunshine. The sunshine continues through the middle of the week with temperatures gradually warming into the lower 60s by Wednesday and Thursday afternoons. More clouds are expected Friday with the next chance for rain. A few showers are possible during the day Friday, but rain chances will be more likely along a cold front Friday night into Saturday morning. Rain should be ending by late afternoon Saturday and sunshine returns for Sunday.

