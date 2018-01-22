Replacing damaged tires due to slag may cost drivers big money

Over the weekend the city of Tyler worked to collect the metal byproduct referred to as slag off of major city roadways. Mechanics were also hard at work fixing tires affected by the material. Numerous Tyler drivers say the product punctured and deflated their tires.

Manager of Texas Tires, Joel Correa, says he had several customers come in wondering what damaged their tires.

"Well they come in with a flat repair [and] they don't know what it is; so we check it out and then we show them the rock," Correa says. "Of course it's the stuff that the city was pouring out so once we told them they were going to have to purchase a whole new tire [...] they were a little upset."

While most of the slag is gone, pieces of it still remain. Correa says replacing a tire punctured by slag can cost a driver up to several hundred dollars.



"We had a couple people that had to get new tires; [the cost of] tires vary," he says. "If it was a big truck with a big tire those tires vary anywhere from $350 to $600. On your smaller cars I would say anywhere from $75 to $250 for a car tire so it's an inconvenience but what can they do they need a tire."

When the city initially put the product down it was intended to help emergency vehicles keep traction on the icy roads. But the city says the high volume of non-emergency traffic flow required more slag to be put down.



"Remember what we're trying to do is we're trying to prevent accidents but [the] number one [thing] we are trying to [do is] provide access for emergency vehicles; police department, fire department, and EMS," says managing director of public works and utilities for the city of Tyler, Scott Taylor. That's really our goal is to allow them to go make those emergency calls."

It is still unclear how the city will help those who's tires were damaged due to the slag; the city says they will be handled on a case by case basis.

If you believe your tire was damaged because of the slag, the city would like to hear from you. To file a claim, contact the Risk Management Department at (903) 531-1104. The claims process can vary based on the type of damage reported, and whether or not it has been filed with your insurance company.

