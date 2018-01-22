Power outages in Winnsboro after reported tornado in area - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Power outages in Winnsboro after reported tornado in area

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Connect
WINNSBORO, TX (KLTV) -

Power outages were reported Sunday night in Winnsboro after a possible tornado blew through the area.

Photos and video showed damage to buildings late Sunday night.

The National Weather Service says a possible tornado touched north of the city about 8:25 p.m. The weather service says trees and power lines are down in the Winnsboro area.

