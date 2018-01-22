Power outages, damage in Winnsboro after reported tornado in area

A 38-year-old man died as a result of injuries he suffered in a one-vehicle wreck that occurred on County Road 3501 in Van Zandt County Saturday night after his Dodge Challenger went off the road, struck two trees, and went through a barbed-wire fence.More >>
A 38-year-old man died as a result of injuries he suffered in a one-vehicle wreck that occurred on County Road 3501 in Van Zandt County Saturday night after his Dodge Challenger went off the road, struck two trees, and went through a barbed-wire fence.More >>
Special Agent in Charge Adam S. Lee of the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Richmond Field Office, requests the public’s assistance in identifying the individual believed responsible for a series of multi-state bank robberiesMore >>
Special Agent in Charge Adam S. Lee of the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Richmond Field Office, requests the public’s assistance in identifying the individual believed responsible for a series of multi-state bank robberiesMore >>
One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Harrison County after their vehicle struck multiple trees and caught on fire.More >>
One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Harrison County after their vehicle struck multiple trees and caught on fire.More >>
A 26-year-old Tyler woman died as result of an auto-pedestrian wreck that occurred on State Highway 31 Friday night.More >>
A 26-year-old Tyler woman died as result of an auto-pedestrian wreck that occurred on State Highway 31 Friday night.More >>
Power outages were reported Sunday night in Winnsboro after a possible tornado blew through the area. Photos and video showed damage to buildings late Sunday night.More >>
Power outages were reported Sunday night in Winnsboro after a possible tornado blew through the area. Photos and video showed damage to buildings late Sunday night.More >>