Power outages, damage in Winnsboro after reported tornado in area

A wall at a car wash is damaged after a possible tornado was reported in the Winnsboro area Sunday night. (Source: KLTV staff)

Debris was strewn on the ground in front of the Masonic Lodge in Winnsboro. (Source: KLTV staff)

Power outages and damage were reported Sunday night in Winnsboro after a possible tornado blew through the area.

The National Weather Service says a possible tornado touched north of the city about 8:25 p.m. The weather service says trees and power lines are down in the Winnsboro area.

Photos and video showed damage to buildings late Sunday night. Crumpled sheet metal was strewn on the ground in front of the Masonic Lodge on West Broadway Street. Part of a wall at the car wash next door appeared to have been damaged.

An apartment complex had the roof torn off, according to Mayor Randy Parrish. He said the owner of the complex opened other units for the displaced residents to stay the night.

A tree fell through a house on Winn Drive, Parish said.

The Winnsboro Police Department is asking everyone to stay clear of Winn Drive and Farm-to-Market Road 852 west.

No injuries are reported at this time, according to police.

