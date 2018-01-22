Numerous East Texans set to play in Blue-Grey All-American Bowl

Some of the best high school football players in the nation will showcase their talents tomorrow night in the annual Blue-Grey All-American Bowl at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.



Of course, we have East Texans in the mix. That is a given right.

Lufkin offensive lineman Hunter Hollis, Whitehouse defensive lineman Trevor Lawrence, Carthage linebacker Ahmad Brown, and Tatum offensive lineman Drake Centers have all been selected to play in the game.



All of the guys have been able to workout in front of college scouts this weekend as well.



Copyright 2018 KLTV. All Rights Reserved.