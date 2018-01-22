Brandon Belt preparing for 2018 season at APEC

Lets switch to the baseball diamond, where numerous Major League guys from East Texas are getting ready for the 2018 season by training

at APEC in Tyler.



Lufkin Hudson product Brandon Belt is among those putting in work. The first baseman is about to begin his eighth year with the Giants and so far

Belt has won two World Series titles and made the 2016 All-Star game.

I'd say the 2009 fifth round pick has had a pretty solid career so far. Belt's 2017 campaign was cut short when he suffered a concussion. Still, the East Texan tied a career high by hitting 18 home runs.



Belt's RBI total was down though and so was his average in comparison to over the years. Belt says however, he still hasn't peaked, which is a good thing.



