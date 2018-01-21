TCU head coach Gary Patterson talks about Travin Howard's NFL outlook

Former Longview Lobo Travin Howard recently joined APEC in Fort Worth to prepare for the NFL and 2018 Draft.



A former linebacker for TCU, Howard led the team in tackles the past three seasons, which is a new program record. Howard racked up 345 tackles from 2015 to 2017, which is also the most ever under head coach Gary Patterson.

Despite all that success, Howard wasn't picked to play in any senior all-star games. We'll see if he is invited to the NFL Combine, but Patterson who was in Longview on Friday, says Howard can absolutely be an asset to a team at the next level.



