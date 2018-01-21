Eyes on severe weather

We have had many tornado warnings tonight, and strong to severe storms are expected to continue. Stay weather aware. Meteorologist Jessica Faith has your new forecast at 10.

Tonight at 10, Sports Director Justin Woodard will have a new report on the East Texas athletes playing in the upcoming Blue-Gray Game at Texas Stadium.

In tonight's Proud of East Texas Joan Hallmark has the story of Holly Holland, a problem solving artist who calls Hawkins home.

