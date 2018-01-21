Businesses seek direction on service dogs

Service animals are uniquely effective to military veterans who suffer with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder or a physical disability.

But problems have arisen that can have legal ramifications for businesses and inconvenience veterans who have service dogs. It's a tricky situation that could be costly if a business makes the wrong decision.

The For Veterans Sake group will be holding seminars tomorrow, open to business owners and the public, to educate people on what the law is on service dogs, and how to spot animals that are not service dogs.

The seminars will be held at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the VFW 1183 in Longview.

It's not unusual to see service dogs with their owners in businesses like restaurants. But here's where the first problem begins.

"We're getting a large faction of people who love their pets but they're starting to pass them off as service dogs. It's putting the real service dogs at risk," says For Veterans Sake Foundation President Monty Hudson.

But they are not the well-behaved animals we see as service dogs.

"They'll go to the bathroom in the restaurant, or their owners are caught feeding them from the table, some even set their dogs on the table," Hudson says.

Because of that Hudson says some businesses have denied entry to veterans with service animals.

The second problem.

"Then it becomes a problem with management a lot of times and they make that decision look no more dogs, it's creating a problem. The people that have the real service dogs come in now who really need them they can't bring their dogs in," he says.

The Americans with Disabilities Act says, you can't do that, and businesses can get a hefty fine for a first offense.

But there's no hard copy way to verify a service dog.

"Well there is no such thing as a service dog registry. It's an honor system here in the United States. So people are fudging the lines knowing this," says Hudson.

Leaving businesses with a tricky decision.

"If you are one of those that deliberately kicks somebody out say somebody that has a service dog for seizures, you're putting yourself in a really bad situation. Worst case scenario, you're a business and you get sued? It's a minimum $75,000 fine," he says.

Hudson says service dogs cannot be allowed in food prep areas, and can legally be denied access to buildings of certain religious groups and private clubs.



Copyright 2018 KLTV. All rights reserved.