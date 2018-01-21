Tornado warnings in effect for East Texas counties

The National Weather Service in Fort Worth has issued a tornado warning for Hopkins County through 8:45 p.m. Tornado warnings have also been issued for Franklin, Titus and Wood counties through 9:15 p.m.

Visit www.kltv.com/live or www.ktre.com/live to view updates. You can also watch updates on Facebook or in your KLTV and KTRE mobile news apps.

Tornado warnings were issued earlier in the evening for Henderson; Kaufman; Navarro; Van Zandt counties. Those warnings have all expired.

PREVIOUS STORY

Tornado Watches are in effect for northern portions of East Texas until 11 p.m Sunday night. A Tornado Watch means conditions are favorable for the development of a tornado.

A First Alert Weather Day has been declared for East Texas until early Monday morning. Showers and storms will continue to develop as the cold front comes close to East Texas, and as it moves through the area.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed most of East Texas under a Slight Risk. A few areas in Deep East Texas are under a Marginal Risk. The highest risk with the showers and storms is the chance for high damaging winds. Winds within these storms could be very gusty. There is a medium risk for tornado development. Other risks include a low risk for hail and flash flooding.

Heavier showers will impact East Texas tonight. Some thunderstorms could be strong to severe. The heaviest downpours will be along and in front of the cold front. Forecast models indicated that stronger storms and heavier downpours will be concentrated in the northern half of East Texas.

