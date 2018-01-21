Tornado warnings in effect for East Texas counties

A First Alert Weather Day has been declared for East Texas until early Monday morning. Showers and storms will continue to develop as the cold front comes close to East Texas and eventually moves through the area. Tornado Watches are in effect for northern portions of East Texas until 11 p.m Sunday night.More >>
A First Alert Weather Day has been declared for East Texas until early Monday morning. Showers and storms will continue to develop as the cold front comes close to East Texas and eventually moves through the area. Tornado Watches are in effect for northern portions of East Texas until 11 p.m Sunday night.More >>
A First Alert Weather Day has been declared for late Sunday afternoon through early Monday Morning. Very warm and moist conditions persist in East Texas this Sunday. A moderately strong and fast-moving cold front is likely to begin moving through East Texas Sunday evening, allowing showers and thunderstorms, some strong to severe, to occur along and ahead of the cold front. The Storm Prediction Center has issued a Marginal to Slight risk for severe weather over the majorit...More >>
A First Alert Weather Day has been declared for late Sunday afternoon through early Monday Morning. Very warm and moist conditions persist in East Texas this Sunday. A moderately strong and fast-moving cold front is likely to begin moving through East Texas Sunday evening, allowing showers and thunderstorms, some strong to severe, to occur along and ahead of the cold front. The Storm Prediction Center has issued a Marginal to Slight risk for severe weather over the majorit...More >>
Scores and highlights..More >>
Scores and highlights..More >>
"Beast Texas" received plenty of recognition this evening at The Star in Frisco at the annual Built Ford Tough Player of the Year ceremony.More >>
"Beast Texas" received plenty of recognition this evening at The Star in Frisco at the annual Built Ford Tough Player of the Year ceremony.More >>
A boil water notice has been issued for South Sycamore Street, between Dallas and Park streets, in Palestine.More >>
A boil water notice has been issued for South Sycamore Street, between Dallas and Park streets, in Palestine.More >>