First Alert Weather Day declared for late Sunday afternoon through early Monday morning

A First Alert Weather Day has been declared for late Sunday afternoon through early Monday Morning. Very warm and moist conditions persist in East Texas this Sunday. A moderately strong and fast-moving cold front is likely to begin moving through East Texas Sunday evening, allowing showers and thunderstorms, some strong to severe, to occur along and ahead of the cold front. The Storm Prediction Center has issued a Marginal to Slight risk for severe weather over the majorit...More >>
Scores and highlights..More >>
"Beast Texas" received plenty of recognition this evening at The Star in Frisco at the annual Built Ford Tough Player of the Year ceremony.More >>
A boil water notice has been issued for South Sycamore Street, between Dallas and Park streets, in Palestine.More >>
Hundreds of Henderson County residents were able to turn on their water Saturday night after freezing temperatures caused them to spend over 24 hours without a drop. Water pumps were shut off in the Cherokee Shores area early in morning on January 19. Jeannie Wilson is one off the around 700 hundred residents who spent days without running water after this week's freezing temperatures damaged a water pump in Cedar Creek Lake.More >>
