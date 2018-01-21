First Alert Weather Day declared for late Sunday afternoon through early Monday morning

A First Alert Weather Day has been declared for late Sunday afternoon through early Monday morning.

Very warm and moist conditions persist in East Texas this Sunday. A moderately strong and fast-moving cold front is likely to begin moving through East Texas Sunday evening, allowing showers and thunderstorms, some strong to severe, to occur along and ahead of the cold front.

The Storm Prediction Center has issued a Marginal to Slight risk for severe weather over the majority of East Texas for this time period. At this time, it appears that the strongest storms will likely be over the northern 1/2 of East Texas with the frontal passage. A few isolated strong to severe storms will be possible over portions of Deep East Texas after Midnight and before 3 a.m.on Monday morning.

At this time, the greatest risk appears to be very gusty thunderstorm winds near 60 mph in the strongest storms. There will be a very slight chance for an isolated tornado in the strongest storms as well. The flash flooding risk and hail risk are low at this time, but some hail will be possible in the strongest storms.

Rainfall totals could exceed 2" in some of the heavier storms, but most of East Texas should see less than .75" of rain.

The First Alert Weather Team will continue to keep you updated with the latest weather information throughout the day. If any watches or warnings are issued, please stay with us and we will keep you posted.

