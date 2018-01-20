College basketball scores and highlights - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

College basketball scores and highlights

TYLER, TX (KLTV) -

Region XIV

Bossier Parish 65, TJC Men 71 Final
Trinity Valley Women 80, TJC 59 Final

Big 12

#4 Oklahoma 81, Oklahoma State 83 Final
Texas 51, #6 West Virginia 86 Final
#8 Texas Tech 52, Iowa State 70 Final
Baylor 67, #10 Kansas 70 Final
#24 TCU 68, Kansas State 73 Final

SEC

Missouri 49, Texas A&M 60 Final

AAC

#7 Wichita State 59, Houston 73 Final
Tulane 62, SMU 73 Final

