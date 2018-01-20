H.S. Football: Gardner commits to SFA; East Texas steals the show at Built Ford Tough Player of the Year ceremony

Before we get to all the college basketball action from Saturday, I do have some football news.



Tenaha star wide receiver Trai Gardner announced on his twitter account this afternoon that he has verbally committed to play at Stephen F. Austin.

Meanwhile, "Beast Texas" received plenty of recognition this evening at The Star in Frisco at the annual Built Ford Tough Player of the Year ceremony.

Carthage running back and Texas commit Keaontay Ingram was named the Class 4A player of the year. New Diana quarterback Jackson Sampson is the Class 3A player of the year, and Tenaha quarterback CJ Horn is your 2A player of the year. Unreal!



Copyright 2017 KLTV. All Rights Reserved.