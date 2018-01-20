Boil water notice issue for portions of Palestine

Scores and highlights..More >>
Scores and highlights..More >>
"Beast Texas" received plenty of recognition this evening at The Star in Frisco at the annual Built Ford Tough Player of the Year ceremony.More >>
"Beast Texas" received plenty of recognition this evening at The Star in Frisco at the annual Built Ford Tough Player of the Year ceremony.More >>
A boil water notice has been issued for South Sycamore Street, between Dallas and Park streets, in Palestine.More >>
A boil water notice has been issued for South Sycamore Street, between Dallas and Park streets, in Palestine.More >>
Hundreds of Henderson County residents were able to turn on their water Saturday night after freezing temperatures caused them to spend over 24 hours without a drop. Water pumps were shut off in the Cherokee Shores area early in morning on January 19. Jeannie Wilson is one off the around 700 hundred residents who spent days without running water after this week's freezing temperatures damaged a water pump in Cedar Creek Lake.More >>
Hundreds of Henderson County residents were able to turn on their water Saturday night after freezing temperatures caused them to spend over 24 hours without a drop. Water pumps were shut off in the Cherokee Shores area early in morning on January 19. Jeannie Wilson is one off the around 700 hundred residents who spent days without running water after this week's freezing temperatures damaged a water pump in Cedar Creek Lake.More >>
Texas Rangers are investigating an officer-involved shooting along a rural East Texas road that sent one man to a hospital. The Harrison County Sheriff's Office says it happened at a residence in the 5400 block of Curtis Black road in western Harrison County, just east of Longview. Investigators are trying to find out what transpired on what was thought to be a simple welfare check. A heavy police presence was there on a remote part of Curtis Black road, all began as a check welfar...More >>
Texas Rangers are investigating an officer-involved shooting along a rural East Texas road that sent one man to a hospital. The Harrison County Sheriff's Office says it happened at a residence in the 5400 block of Curtis Black road in western Harrison County, just east of Longview. Investigators are trying to find out what transpired on what was thought to be a simple welfare check. A heavy police presence was there on a remote part of Curtis Black road, all began as a check welfar...More >>