Boil water notice issue for portions of Palestine

A boil water notice has been issued for South Sycamore Street, between Dallas and Park streets, in Palestine.

A press release states that due to a water main repair, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required the City of Palestine to notify customers of the need to boil water before consumption

Officials will make another notification when it is no longer necessary to boil water in the area.

The City of Palestine encourages all questions to be shared with Felipe Garcia at (903)731-8483.

