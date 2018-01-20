Water restored to hundreds in Cedar Creek Lake

The National Weather Service in Fort Worth issued a series of tornado warnings Sunday night as storms traveled north through East Texas.More >>
The National Weather Service in Fort Worth issued a series of tornado warnings Sunday night as storms traveled north through East Texas.More >>
Power outages were reported Sunday night in Winnsboro after a possible tornado blew through the area. Photos and video showed damage to buildings late Sunday night. The National Weather Service says a possible tornado touched north of the city about 8:25 p.m. The weather service says trees and power lines are down in the Winnsboro area. Mark Gerhardt Copyright 2018 KLTV. All rights reserved.More >>
Power outages were reported Sunday night in Winnsboro after a possible tornado blew through the area. Photos and video showed damage to buildings late Sunday night. The National Weather Service says a possible tornado touched north of the city about 8:25 p.m. The weather service says trees and power lines are down in the Winnsboro area. Mark Gerhardt Copyright 2018 KLTV. All rights reserved.More >>
Some of the best high school football players in the nation will showcase their talents tomorrow night in the annual Blue-Grey All-American Bowl at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. Of course, we have East Texans in the mix.More >>
Some of the best high school football players in the nation will showcase their talents tomorrow night in the annual Blue-Grey All-American Bowl at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. Of course, we have East Texans in the mix.More >>
Lets switch to the baseball diamond, where numerous Major League guys from East Texas are getting ready for the 2018 season by training at APEC in Tyler.More >>
Lets switch to the baseball diamond, where numerous Major League guys from East Texas are getting ready for the 2018 season by training at APEC in Tyler.More >>
Texas Rangers are investigating an officer-involved shooting along a rural East Texas road that sent one man to a hospital.More >>
Texas Rangers are investigating an officer-involved shooting along a rural East Texas road that sent one man to a hospital.More >>