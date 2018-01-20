Frozen pump replaced in Cedar Creek Lake, Water restored to hundreds

Hundreds of Henderson County residents were able to turn on their water Saturday night after freezing temperatures caused them to spend over 24 hours without a drop.

Water pumps were shut off in the Cherokee Shores area early in morning on January 19.

Jeannie Wilson is one off the around 700 hundred residents who spent days without running water after this week's freezing temperatures damaged a water pump in Cedar Creek Lake.

“About noon on Thursday we had about half of the water pressure than we normally do,” says Wilson. “Then by nine on Thursday night we had no water."

Monarch Utilities, a Southwest Water Company, that serves all of the homes in the Cherokee Shores area, pumps water from the lake. Saturday afternoon as some crew members handed out water to customers in need, divers raced to repair the frozen pump.

“The most inconvenient part is the fact that you don't even have water to flush the toilet,” says Wilson. “Going this long without flushing is very unsanitary."

In the meantime, residents boiled water to wash dishes and used jugs to flush the toilet, with the hope that water would be restored before night fall.

Divers had the pump replaced, and water pressure restored to the area around 5p.m. on January 20, but Wilson and a few other residents still have a few concerns.

"I don't think that there's going to be any adjustments on our bill at all, with it being out and the inconvenience,” says Wilson.

Monarch Utilities says customers will not be billed for the time their water was shut off.

