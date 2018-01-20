Texas Rangers investigating officer-involved shooting in Harrison County

Texas Rangers are investigating an officer-involved shooting along a rural East Texas road that sent one man to a hospital.

The Harrison County Sheriff's Office says it happened at a residence in the 5400 block of Curtis Black Road in western Harrison County, just east of Longview.

Investigators are trying to find out what transpired on what was thought to be a simple welfare check.

A heavy police presence was on a remote part of Curtis Black Road and it all began as a check welfare call that came into the sheriff’s office.

"We were answering a welfare concern. His sister had called. Request for a welfare check. Officers arrived at the scene and tried to make contact with the person in the home," says Administrative Deputy Jay Webb of the sheriff's office.

But when the responding deputy arrived and went into the residence, something went wrong.

"There was a struggle and a fight," Webb says.

What sparked the struggle is not known, but investigators say initially the deputy tried to taze the man, with no effect. What happened next is unclear, as shots rang out, with the resident wounded and taken to Good Shepherd hospital in Longview.

The officer was not injured. The answers now have to be provided by the lead agency.

"The Texas Rangers out of Tyler will be taking the lead on this. We just need to know from point A to point Z, what took place," says Webb.

The wounded man’s condition has not been released.

