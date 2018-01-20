Restaurant cooler catches fire, Tyler Fire Department responds

Overnight, the Tyler Fire Department responded to a structure fire.More >>
Overnight, the Tyler Fire Department responded to a structure fire.More >>
A call for a welfare check led deputies to respond to a remote residence in the 5400 block of Curtis black road in Harrison County.More >>
A call for a welfare check led deputies to respond to a remote residence in the 5400 block of Curtis black road in Harrison County.More >>
A Tyler woman that was killed in a pedestrian accident Friday night has been identified.More >>
A Tyler woman that was killed in a pedestrian accident Friday night has been identified.More >>
Several law enforcement agencies are at the scene of a pedestrian accident on Friday night.More >>
Several law enforcement agencies are at the scene of a pedestrian accident on Friday night.More >>