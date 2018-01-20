Restaurant cooler catches fire, Tyler Fire Department responds - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Freebirds World Burrito. (Source: KLTV News Staff) Freebirds World Burrito. (Source: KLTV News Staff)
TYLER, TX (KLTV) -

The Tyler Fire Department responded to a structure fire at Freebirds World Burrito around 6:15 Saturday morning.

The restaurant is located in the Times Square Shopping Center.

Store management stated that the fire began in a walk-in cooler. The restaurant does have a backup cooler.

The store is open for business as usual.

The investigation is still ongoing.

