One person shot in Harrison County after altercation

By Bob Hallmark, Multi-Media Journalist
HARRISON COUNTY (KLTV) -

A call for a welfare check led deputies to respond to a remote residence in the 5400 block of Curtis black road in Harrison County.

When the deputy arrived, he and a male resident of the home had a physical altercation, and the male subject was shot.

The was taken to a Longview hospital and his condition has not been released.

The Texas Rangers are investigating.

