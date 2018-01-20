DPS identifies pedestrian killed in Friday night wreck - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

DPS identifies pedestrian killed in Friday night wreck

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
SMITH COUNTY, TX (KLTV) -

A Tyler woman who was killed in a pedestrian accident Friday night has been identified.

Shanita Johnson, 36, was identified as the pedestrian.

Johnson was hit by a Toyota Scion on Highway 31 West.

She was pronounced dead at the scene by the Justice of the peace, Precinct #2, Gary Alfred.

