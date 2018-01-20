Police release details of Gladewater officer-involved shooting - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Police release details of Gladewater officer-involved shooting

By Yocelin Gallardo, Multimedia Journalist/Anchor
GLADEWATER, TX (KLTV) -

There was an officer-involved shooting that took place in the City of Gladewater early Saturday morning.   

According to the Gladewater Police Department Facebook page no officers were injured in this incident.

The alleged suspect was transported to a local hospital in Longview.

Texas Rangers were on the scene and are conducting a full investigation.

