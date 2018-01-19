TCU head coach Gary Patterson speaks at Piney Woods Football Clinic

Hundreds of high school football coaches from across East Texas and the state are in Longview over the next two days for the second annual

Piney Woods Football Clinic.



Lobos head coach John King is the director of the event, which has grown big time since just last year. The concept behind the clinic is simple. It is a great chance for coaches to come together and improve their craft.

Former SMU head coach turned Arkansas head man Chad Morris was the featured speaker last year, and this time that honor belonged to TCU's Gary Patterson.



In addition to Patterson, King has been able to get other college coaches and prominent high school coaches to come and share their ideas.

For the horned frogs head man, who has had plenty of success recruiting this region over the years, coming to speak is a no brainer.



