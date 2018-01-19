AP: Enough senators have voted against bill preventing governmen - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

AP: Enough senators have voted against bill preventing government shutdown to block measure, roll call still underway

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
(KLTV)

AP:  Enough senators have voted against a bill preventing government shutdown to block the measure, roll call still underway.

The bill would have allowed the government to remain open through early February.


 

