DPS: Woman struck by vehicle on Hwy 31W died at scene

First responders quickly worked to help the pedestrian. (Source: KLTV viewer)

Several law enforcement agencies are at the scene of a pedestrian accident on Friday night.



According to Texas DPS, they are at the scene where a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle on Hwy 31 West. This is near the #1 RV Park and a Valero station, in the 12000 block of Hwy 31.

DPS sent the following statement at 8:42 p.m.:

On 1/19/2018, at approximately 7:18 p.m., Department of Public Safety Troopers were called to a vehicle verses pedestrian crash on SH 31 W at Orchard Drive. The preliminary investigation shows that a silver 2008 Toyota Scion was traveling east on SH 31 W when it struck a pedestrian in the inside lane of SH 31 W on the east bound side. For an as of yet undetermined reason the pedestrian was crossing from the south side of the roadway to the north side. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene by Justice of the peace, Precinct #2, Gary Alfred. At this time the investigation is still on-going and there is no other information available at this time.

DPS says that they and Smith County responded to the scene.. No word yet on the woman's condition.



