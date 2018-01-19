The government shutdown and you

The U.S. Senate is debating a bill right now that, if passed, could keep the federal government from shutting down at midnight. The idea of a closed federal government may seem unusual, so we decided to break it down.

We talked with assistant political science professor Mark Owens at University of Texas at Tyler about what a government shutdown actually means.

“A government shutdown ends up being the time at which the house, the senate, and the president, haven’t come to an agreement prior to the date at which the government is scheduled or has appropriated funds until,” Owens said.

Funding for the U.S. government happens through legislation, a bill that must be passed by both houses of Congress. And when a compromise is not reached, that’s when we enter a shutdown.

“This is why you see people having a talk about DACA or funding for the wall or additional fences around the US border,” Owens said.

Sometimes elected officials use the shutdown as leverage to get their parties programs funded.

“It’s a way for people that think congress is broken to say in this moment they might actually get something done,” Owens said.

So who does the government shutdown affect?

“Federal employees,” Owens said. “There’s about 850,000 people that, depending what happens, might not have to go to work on Monday.”

And if you don’t work for the federal government, well you might want to revisit your vacation plans.

“If you wanted to plan a trip to the Library of Congress right now on a trip to D.C., the Library of Congress would be shut down,” Owens said. “All of the events that they are hosting are going to be closed.”

While the government shut down sound like a big deal, for most people in East Texas not much will change.

“We’re still going to be able to drive on I-20, the University of Texas at Tyler is still going to have class,” Owens said. “It’s one of those things that our day to day lives isn't going to be affected.”

Copyright 2018 KLTV. All rights reserved.