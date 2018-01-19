City of Tyler says they will no longer use slag on icy roads

The city of Tyler said Friday it will no longer use the material spread on roads during the January 19 winter storm, which apparently punctured vehicle tires.

The city plans to work through Saturday to collect what’s left over of the metal bi-product referred to as slag, used this week to help motorist keep traction on icy roads.

"Our sweepers are designed to collect material,” says Scott Taylor Tyler’s Public Works Director. “Now, you will see some where as they're sweeping it doesn't get collected and will be pushed, we have some material that is still in the curb line and we will come back and get that material."

In the meantime, the city says drivers may want to find alternate routes if they are concerned, but for some it was already too late.

"It just started hissing,” says Michael Williamson whose tire was punctured by slag. “That's when I noticed that there was a huge chunk of debris in my tire that had like a shiny almost like a glass feel to it."

That shiny glass like material began at Tyler Pipe, but why this product was chosen and if it was used correctly is a bit of a mystery.

"I was told it came from Tyler Pipe,” says Taylor. “How we got it I don't know, I mean I'll be honest with you I've been here three months, this material was stored in our yard when I got here."

Tyler Pipe says slag is primarily laid down as roads are being built and then paved over, or used for landscaping. The city of Tyler says they've been using this product on icy roads for over thirty years.

"It was probably a larger amount of product that was put on the ground than we have used in years past," says Taylor.

Chunks of that product sliced through some of the toughest tires.

"The tires I have are very rugged,” says Williamson. “The tires typically don't get nails it’s hard for stuff to go through, but this stuff went through it was like nothing."

"This is the first time that the city has reported any kind of issue with this material,” says Taylor. “Again, we will evaluate and make any changes that we see necessary.”

If you believe your tire was damaged due to the slag, the city would like to hear from you.

To file a claim contact the Risk Management Department. The claims process can vary based on the type of damage reported, and whether or not it has been filed with your insurance company. The city pledges to assist from start to finish.

