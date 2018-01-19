Burst Pipes set off fire alarms in Longview

Fire Marshal Kevin May looks a a ceiling damaged by a burst pipe. Photo by Jamey Boyum KLTV.

As a result of our recent cold weather many water pipes have burst. And bursting pipes also cause fire alarms to go off if they’re part of a fire suppression system.

Some ceiling sprinkler systems have water in the pipes, some don’t, but most pipes are in the ceiling and can get cold enough to freeze.

Longview Fire Marshal Kevin May says water flow in a sprinkler system engages a fire alarm.

“Once the alarm goes off we don’t know if it’s from a broken pipe or if it’s from a true fire. So we send a full response to investigate it,” May said.

But occasionally when a pipe breaks the fire department doesn’t have to go far.

“Station six had a little problem,” I said to May.

“Yes, Wednesday afternoon shortly after lunch we did have a sprinkler system that thawed out at fire station six up in the attic and it did create quite a mess for us to clean up,” May revealed.

May isn’t stationed there, but he was at their dining room table when water poured through the ceiling over the kitchen area at Fire Station Six.

“We’ve got the sprinklers that protect the fire station; the inside, and then we’ve got sprinklers up in the attic,” May explained pointing to a hole in the ceiling at station six.

The attic sprinkler pipes burst and sent a cascade of water and wet ceiling tile onto the floor. That’s a typical result of a burst suppression system.

May says that seemed to be the first of a series of calls that turned out to be the same thing. After firefighters find a burst pipe they help turn the water off and turn it back over to the business owner.

“At that point they call one of the local sprinkler companies, or somebody they have a contract with, and they come out and replace the heads or replace the pipes and get the system back up and functional,” May stated.

May said they had that problem at Colonial Village, parts of which are four stories tall.

“So we had water that flowed all the way down four floors getting to apartments under each one of them,” May said.

May says it’s worth risking a burst pipe for the advantages a fire suppression system.

The Longview Fire Department responded to 15 alarms that turned out to be burst pipes. Buildings with damaged fire suppression systems are required to put someone on fire watch and walk the premises until the sprinklers are fixed.

Copyright 2018 KLTV. All rights reserved.