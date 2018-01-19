More flu-related deaths reported in Texas

Many flu deaths have been reported across Texas during this flu season.

Dallas County Health and Human Services just reported the 40th flu-related death of the season.

The 40th patient 17 years old.

Influenza, aka the flu, is a respiratory illness that causes mild to severe illness and can lead to death.

Flu symptoms include fever, sore throat, body aches, fatigue, and in some cases vomiting and diarrhea.

Dr. Christopher Perkins from the DCHHS stated, "older adults, individuals with chronic health conditions, pregnant women, young children, and infants are more vulnerable to flu illness,

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention recommends to get a flu vaccine yearly is an individual is 6 months old and older.

