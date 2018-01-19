VIDEO: Hallsville assistant fire chief speaks out on massive fire at Trinity Industries

"It was the biggest commercial building I've ever fought," said Hallsville Volunteer Fire Chief Kevin Temple.

Temple says the fire at Trinity Industries on Highway 80 was a "dangerous ordeal."

The fire started at TrinityRail Wednesday evening around 5:30 at the paint spraying center on Wednesday. The plant is located on Highway 80, between Longview and Hallsville. The plant manufacturers construction machinery and transportation, trucking and railroad equipment.

Harrison County PIO Jay Webb said Wednesday that a small explosion occurred at the paint spraying center at the plant, and the explosion caused the building to catch on fire.

Hallsville Fire was the first on the scene.

"Beams were glowing red and twisting," said Temple who arrived with his crew including Fire Chief Craig Barton.

Temple said the building was pretty much all metal with some insulation which greatly differs from a regular house. Therefore the approach to the fire is also different when it comes to a commercial building. Not only that, but electricity was also a factor.

Temple says once they got on scene, they did a "360" to see how they were going to respond.

"We had to worry with all electrical machinery, once power was cut that wasn't a problem but when you initially get there the command makes sure that all that is cut down and you can get in there and make sure your guys are safe," said Temple.

Hallsville wasn't the only one to respond to the massive industrial fire. Longview assisted by bringing in a ladder truck. West Harrison Volunteer Fire Department also responded as well as Nesbitt Volunteer Fire Department for additional water supply and manpower.

"Once all units were on scene we started hitting it from four corners."

Temple said the firefighters were told to stay close to the four tank cards inside the building in case something collapsed so they would have a safe spot to get to. Temple said there was even plywood on the floor of the building which was also smoldering.

"We needed additional units for more water on scene."

Temple has a saying when it comes to fighting big fires. Big fire equals big water.

"You wanna spray a lot of water on a big fire to get it out quick," said Temple.

Additional manpower was needed, according to Temple, who says it's very tiring to fight a fire. Temple said they were consistently rotating out firefighers in and out of the building.

"Without their help, we couldn't have done what we did," said Temple.

Temple says the fire was put out in about an hour and fifteen minutes. He says he was extremely proud of his crew and the work they put into putting out the massive fire and credited training for their success.

"All my guys did an outstanding job. We train religiously for moments just like this. You get in there you're excited but you rely on your training to get you through it. I have an outstanding group of guys and they use their heads."

Hallsville Fire Marshal Thomas Mock said investigators haven't found anything that indicates the fire was human error and the cause is now being looked at as a possible mechanical failure.

The building is a total loss and is deemed "unstable." Temple says, however, it's not a complete loss.

"Nobody got hurt. Everybody went home. That's a win in our books."

RELATED:

+Motorists react to huge fire at Trinity Industries on Hwy 80

+Trinity Industries official releases statement about paint center fire

+Fire marshal: Mechanical malfunction may be source of fire at Trinity Industries



Copyright 2018 KLTV. All rights reserved.