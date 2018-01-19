4-ingredient Baked Alaska by Chef David Wallace

Chef David Wallace says, "I always like to do something that is easy, fun, low cost, and something you might even attempt to prepare.This sounds crazy, but I'm going to demonstrate just how easy it is to make a BAKED ALASKA! We just had one with champagne, this past New Years celebration.

Just think, how many times in the coming year, you could use this easy recipe. The birthdays. the anniversaries. the holidays. Don't forget, Valentines Day is just around the corner. All you need is a few items!



Baked Alaska:

One box cake mix (I'm using Devils Chocolate]

Ice Cream (I'm using vanilla)

5 egg whites (besides the whole eggs for your mix)

3/4 cup sugar

At least a day ahead, prepare cake mix as directed. Spray vegetable oil or grease a 10x16 inch sheet pan. Pour batter into pan. You want to be sure that your pan has a 1/2 lip, for rising cake. Bake as directed. Completely cool cake in the pan, then cover and wrap cake in the pan. Freeze. Keeps for a long time, if well covered.

Remove frozen cake, in pan. Cut cake according to amount needed. My two pieces measure about 4x8 inches each. You want your finished cake to fit in or on a oven safe baking dish. Make a nice thick ice cream sandwich, using the two pieces of frozen cake and your ice cream. Place in or on your oven safe dish. Return ice cream sandwich and dish, to freezer.

Make a meringue. Use 5 egg whites, beat while gradually adding sugar. Beat until stiff and fluffy, just like making meringue for a pie. Retrieve frozen cake/ice cream sandwich and cover with all of the meringue. Carefully shape with a large spoon or spatula. Make a soft mound, but keep sandwich completely encased in meringue. If you desire, you may return this Unbaked Alaska to the freezer. It will keep for a day uncovered, then it might start tasting like the freezer.

When ready to serve, preheat oven to 400 degrees. Bake the ice cream and meringue cake for just a few minutes. You want a little browning on the meringue or use a torch. Serve Alaska alone or drizzle with caramel or chocolate sauce. Serve with fresh berries.

You can use any flavors of cake and ice cream. BAKED ALASKA is healthier than cake with frosting. It also has less fats.