East Texas family's home destroyed after pipes burst

A young East Texas family faces the loss of their brand new home, just hours after closing.

The Gerety family, with their second baby on the way, walked into their brand-new home the day after closing on it, and found it torn apart, flooded with water; a result of the freezing temperatures from early this week.



3-year-old Emma Gerety has to walk around her new home with rain boots on.



"It came out of the ceiling and it rained everywhere in our house, and then it got all over our house," Emma says.



Emma and her parents just bought their first house on Wednesday. Before the Gerety s could even move in, the winter storm took over.

Unfortunately, the previous owner had turned the electricity off, leaving the home without heat, causing the pipes to freeze and later burst.



"I came into the house, opened the front door and thought there was bath water running. We had been cleaning throughout the day, even when it was cold, and I turned the corner and could see some splashing right here in the main room and turned the corner and saw a huge hole in our ceiling," James Gerety says.



The ceilings had caved in with water, all carpets were flooded and will need to be completely torn out, and the dry wall and wood will need to be replaced.



James and Katie are 7 months pregnant and this was their first purchase after coming back from a three-year long mission trip in the Dominican Republic.



"It’s weird, because just yesterday I was like, why am I not crying about this, we're supposed to move in this week and we have a baby coming, and I could so easily be stressed out about this," Katie Gerety says.



Luckily, Gerety says insurance will cover most of the damage.



"We had come last week and prayed over this house, that this house would be able to be used for the lord and we would be able to bless people with it and so at this point, I feel like we are oddly at peace with it," Katie says.

The Gerety’s say after the dust settles, they hope to move into their home by next week.

