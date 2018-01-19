Marshall police release video of suspect vehicle in Wiley Colleg - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Marshall police release video of suspect vehicle in Wiley College shooting

By Stephanie Frazier, Digital Content Producer
MARSHALL, TX (KLTV) -

The Marshall Police Department asks for the public's help to identify and capture the suspects responsible for a shooting that occurred at Wiley College on Monday, and they have shared a clip of a surveillance video of what they say is the suspect vehicle. 

In the attached video, the suspect video is the one facing away from the camera.

On Monday, January 15, at approximately 12:15 a.m., officers responded to the area of University Ave. near Wiley Ave. on reports of gunshots. Preliminary reports indicated that a black sedan entered the Strickland Hall parking lot and possibly exchanged gunfire with a person who was in the parking lot.

It is believed the sedan was occupied by two subjects. The suspects in the sedan crashed into a retaining wall, causing damage to the retaining wall and the vehicle. The vehicle left the scene prior to officers’ arrival.

Based on evidence gathered at the scene, the sedan is believed to be a black Chevrolet Impala, possibly a year model between 2006 – 2013, with extensive front end damage.


During their investigation, officers discovered that a bullet went through a window in one of the Strickland Hall dorm rooms. Three female students were inside the dorm room at the time of the shooting and no injuries were reported.


Marshall Police are still searching for the individuals involved in the shooting. Those involved are facing charges of Deadly Conduct. Anyone with information about this incident is urged to call the Marshall Police Department at 903-935-4575. Those wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call Marshall/Harrison County Crime Stoppers at 903-935-9969.
