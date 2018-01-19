Longview man convicted in 2016 double murder case

A Longview man has been convicted of murdering two people.

Christopher Marvin Bell Jr. 21, of Longview, was given two life sentences in prison on Friday in a Gregg County courtroom, according to a county judge.

He was sentenced to two life sentences to run concurrently. Bell will not be eligible for parole until he serves 30 years.

Bell was convicted for the murders of 41-year-old Freddie Allison and 38-year-old Deandra Allison.

According to police, in November 2016, Bell forced his way into an apartment and demanded to see his daughter. When he was denied entry, investigators inform he jumped over the balcony, and crashed through a glass patio door, shooting both women.

