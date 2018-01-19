Longview man convicted in 2016 double murder case

A young East Texas family, with their second baby on the way, walked into their brand-new home- the day after closing on it, and it was torn apart, flooded with water...More >>
A young East Texas family, with their second baby on the way, walked into their brand-new home- the day after closing on it, and it was torn apart, flooded with water...More >>
Many flu deaths have been reported across Texas during this flu season.More >>
Many flu deaths have been reported across Texas during this flu season.More >>
"It was the biggest commercial building I've ever fought," said Hallsville Volunteer Fire Chief Kevin Temple.More >>
"It was the biggest commercial building I've ever fought," said Hallsville Volunteer Fire Chief Kevin Temple.More >>
Smith County Officials say an armed robber is still on the loose after a convenience store was robbed Thursday night.More >>
Smith County Officials say an armed robber is still on the loose after a convenience store was robbed Thursday night.More >>
DPS is responding to a log truck wreck in Rusk County.More >>
DPS is responding to a log truck wreck in Rusk County.More >>