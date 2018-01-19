Elderville Water Supply issues boil water notice

A boil water notice has been issued by Elderville Water Supply Corporation for portions of the Longview area.

The advisory is for all bases, especially on the north side of Lake Cherokee.

A representative from Elderville Water Supply stated the water is fine, but due to water outages caused by the freezing weather, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required the Elderville Water Supply Corporation to advise customers to boil their water.

More information can be found on the Elderville Water Supply Corporation website.

