UPDATE: US 79 E in Rusk County opens after log truck wreck

DPS says the roadway is now clear and motorists can now travel down US Highway 79 East after logs were spilled onto the highway in Rusk County.

The wreck reportedly occurred in the 3000 block of US Highway 79 East, west of CR 304 in Henderson on Friday afternoon.

TXDOT has moved the logs over to the side of the highway. Traffic is reportedly moving slowly on US Highway 79.

According to DPS, logs were scattered across US 79 E after the truck rolled over onto it's side.

The driver of a vehicle was going slow and was about to make a right turn off of US 79 when the log truck came up behind them. The driver of the log truck told DPS he didn't realize how slow the vehicle was traveling. The driver hit his breaks and went around the vehicle, to the right. The vehicle stopped on the highway and the log truck went over to the side of the highway. As the driver of the log truck tried to get back onto the highway his load shifted and the truck rolled onto it's side, dumping the logs onto the roadway.

Motorists traveling east were diverted off of Hwy 79 onto southbound FM 3135, and then eastbound onto FM 1251 in Panola County. Motorists traveling westbound were diverted southbound onto FM 1798 and 259 South, then north into Henderson.

The log truck was headed to Carthage. The company has sent another truck to pick up the logs from the side of the highway.

The driver of the truck was not injured. No one was cited.

Cleanup is expected to take an extended amount of time. DPS advises that drivers should avoid the area if possible and seek alternative routes.

Copyright 2018 KLTV. All rights reserved.