Grassfire in Longview contained

The Judson Metro Volunteer Fire Department and the Longview Fire Department responded to a grassfire in Longview.

The grassfire occurred Friday at the 7200 block of Tryon Road.

A burn pile was expanded by the wind. A neighbor saw it and called 911 when he saw that no one was attending to it.

The fire was put out in 15 minutes. There were no injuries or structure damages.

