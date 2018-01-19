UPDATE: Natural gas restored to most in Jacksonville apartment residents

Natural gas has been restored for some residents of Sweet Union Apartment complex in Jacksonville.

Monday night a resident came home from work only to find the smell of gas filled the air. She called 911 and found out the gas leak wasn’t just in her apartment, but in every building in the entire complex.

Centerpoint Energy turned off the gas until the apartment complex could pass city inspection.

Friday morning, management confirmed that the gas had been restored to some residents, but roughly 32 resident are still left without heat. They added that they're working to have the gas restored to those residents by Friday evening.

