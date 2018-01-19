Smith County sheriff releases photo of Oasis Convenience store robbery suspect

Smith County Officials say an armed robber is still on the loose after a convenience store was robbed Thursday night.

The robbery occurred shortly after 9 p.m. in the 14700 block of Highway 110, off of I-20.

The suspect entered the store, armed with a gun, and demanded cash. He left the store with an undetermined about of money and fled in a dark colored 4-door pickup.

The suspect is described as a white male and is between 40 and 50 years old, about 5'8", and bald. He has a medium build.

The Smith County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in identifying the suspect. Anyone with any information about the robbery or the suspect is asked to call Detective Stockwell at (903)747-7330 or the Smith County Sheriff’s Office at (903)566-6600.

