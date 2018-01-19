Smith County officials searching for suspect who robbed gas station clerk at gunpoint

Smith County Officials say an armed robber is still on the loose after a convenience store was robbed Thursday night.

The robbery occurred shortly after 9 p.m. in the 14700 block of Highway 110, off of I-20.

The suspect entered the store, armed with a gun, and demanded cash. He left the store with an undetermined about of money and fled in a dark colored pickup.

The suspect is described as a white male and is between 40 and 50 years old.

The Smith County Sheriff's Office says the investigation is still ongoing at this time. If you have any information you are asked to contact officials immediately.

